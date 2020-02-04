FREEPORT — The Freeport Sustainability Advisory Board will host “Building Sustainable Communities,” a panel discussion with sustainability officials from Falmouth, South Portland and Portland, on Monday, Feb. 10.

The event will be held at the Freeport Community Center, 53 Depot St., from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit Freeport’s website at freeportmaine.com or the town’s Facebook page.

