NEW HIRES

Brad Kauffman joined Maine Coast Heritage Trust as chief operating officer. He previously held senior leadership roles at L.L. Bean and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

PROMOTIONS

Alexander Green was promoted to associate vice president of planning for MaineHealth. He joined MaineHealth in 2015 and previously served as director of system planning and regulatory compliance.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Maine Cancer Foundation welcomed two new members to its board of directors.

Kathie Marquis-Girard is recently retired from 36 years as an educational leader and administrator. She is a cancer survivor and volunteers for Maine Cancer Foundation events, including participating in all 12 years of Tri for a Cure.

Theresa Knowles is vice president of quality improvement at Penobscot Community Health Care. She is also the health officer for the town of Lee, works as an advanced EMT and serves on the board of directors for the school district.

GENERAL

Re/Max Jaret & Cohn announced changes to its company.

Zachary and Marlene Cohn have returned to the family business. He spent the past 10 years opening and managing other businesses. Before that, he represented clients with real estate transactions from 2000 to 2010. He and his wife, owner of Green With Envy Salon, will manage the Rockland office together. Carleton Johnson will continue as an agent there.

Roger Sirois is retiring as president of Atlantic Federal Credit Union after more than 30 years of service. He was appointed CEO of the credit union in 2008. He successfully guided Atlantic into a merger with York County Federal Credit Union in 2019.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected]

