Republicans’ impeachment dilemma

“No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other…” [Matt: 6:24]. And this, in a Biblical nutshell, is the Republicans’ dilemma with Trump’s impeachment trial.

It is a foregone conclusion that the President will not be removed from office, given his Party’s majority status in the Senate. Inconveniently, the Constitution demands an impartial trial, and the senators have taken an oath to hold one. Donald Trump demands unquestioned loyalty, first to him, second to the Party, and he deems the Constitution irrelevant. So, the Republicans’ two master dilemma is clear: hate the Constitution and love the Donald, or face the consequences. For shame…

The Senate will give Trump his acquittal-so be it. As commentator Leonard Pitts (Miami Herald) observed, Trump and OJ Simpson will have been adjudicated equally “not guilty”, but will fall far short of that with the majority of public opinion. The Donald and OJ. Take it up with your senator in the next election.

Steven Zimmerman,

Topsham

Illinois students want to know more about Maine

The Fourth Grade at Aviston Elementary, located southern Illinois, is learning about the United States and the different environments, climates, resources, and highlights found in each region. The kids in the class think it would be fun to receive postcards, souvenirs, resources,, or any information about our great country from each of the 50 states.

We hope that people who read this letter will be interested in mailing our class items pertaining to their state.

Our address:

4th Grade e Aviston Elementary 350 South Hull Street Aviston, Illinois 62216

A sincere “Thank You” to anyone who is able to contribute! We appreciate the excitement you will add to our learning experience.

The Fourth Grade Class of Aviston Elementary,

Aviston, Illinois

