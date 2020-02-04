WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin recorded his 27th career hat trick and raised his career goal total to 698 during a five-minute stretch of the third period, rallying the Washington Capitals to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Ovechkin, who is closing in on becoming the eighth player in NHL history to reach the 700-goal plateau, moved into the NHL lead with 40 on the season. He singlehandedly overturned a 2-1 deficit inside the final 6:10 of regulation. He has 14 of those 40 goals in his last seven games.

Ovechkin one-timed a feed from T.J. Oshie to tie the game at 2 . Seventy seconds later, he rebounded his own miss off goaltender Jonathan Quick’s pads and put Washington in front.

He added an empty-netter with 1:46 to play, moving within 10 goals of Mike Gartner for seventh on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

ISLANDERS 4, STARS 3: Anthony Beauvillier scored his second goal of the game 2:52 into overtime and the Islanders rallied to beat visiting Dallas.

BLUE JACKETS 1, PANTHERS 0: Zach Werenski scored 1:54 into overtime and host Columbus extended its points streak to nine games.

LIGHTNING 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2: Steven Stamkos tipped in his 24th goal of the season in the third period and led Tampa Bay over visiting Vegas.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves and extended his streak of consecutive games without a regulation loss to 16 games, matching the franchise record set by Nikolai Khabibulin in 2002-03.

AVALANCHE 6, SABRES 1: Andre Burakovsky had a goal and three assists for a career-best four points in Colorado’s rout of host Buffalo.

CANADIENS 5, DEVILS 4: Ilya Kovalchuk scored the only shootout goal and Montreal rallied from a three-goal deficit to win at Newark, New Jersey.

Montreal’s Charlie Lindgren had 20 saves filling for an ill Carey Price, and easily handled muffed chances by Nikita Gusev, Kyle Palmieri and Jack Hughes in the shootout.

Send questions/comments to the editors.