STANDISH – Christopher William Concannon, 39, of Standish, passed away at Maine Medical Center on Thursday Jan. 30, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Chris had a short, but mighty battle with a form of leukemia called AML. He was born and raised in Norfolk, Mass., and much of his family still lives in the area. Chris was a proud graduate of Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, Mass., where he excelled at football and then went on to attend Franklin Pierce University graduating in 2003 with a degree in criminal justice. It was here he met his future wife which led him to “transplant” to Maine, but he never forgot his Massachusetts roots and insisted on keeping his 508-area-code phone number to the constant annoyance of his friends and family.

Chris lived life with a passion and optimism that was contagious to everyone around him. One of his passions was Longcreek Youth Development Center where he worked since 2003. He constantly strived to improve the lives of the youth they served and the all the people he worked with. Over the years he developed many cherished friendships with his co-workers and was always ready with some sound life advice or sarcastic humor, whichever the situation called for. However Chris’s strongest passion was for his family. Chris and Danielle were married in 2007 and Chris was an amazing husband. He was affectionate, kind, funny, and constantly supported Danielle in everything she did. Chris was a natural when it came to being a daddy and Christopher and Sophia were the lights of his life. Whether it was coaching Christopher in baseball, basketball, football, soccer, cheering Sophia on at her dance recitals, or sitting home playing a game of UNO, his family was always surrounded and protected by his love.

Chris is survived by his wife and soulmate of 20 years, Danielle Concannon; children, Christopher (Buddy) Sophia (Girlie); parents, Joseph and Christine Concannon; sister, Kelly Dion, her husband Todd, and their girls, Riley and Maddie; brother, Joe Concannon; mother-in-law, Deb Boxer; father-in-law, Ned Boxer; siblings-in-law, Melissa, Becky, Reanna, Joyce, and Ned Jr.; grandparents, Paul and Bobbie Niehaus; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and friends.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday Feb. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich, & Barnes, 199 Woodford St., Portland, and a Celebration of Life service will be Friday Feb. 7, 1 p.m., at the same location. Memorial condolences may be expressed at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

A special thank you to the nursing staff on the Gibson floor at Maine Med for their outstanding care and support of Chris during his extended stays.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to

www.lls.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous