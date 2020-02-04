PORTLAND – Bette Ann Sarno, 79, of Portland, died January 29, 2020, after a brief illness.

She was born in Portland, the daughter of Wilbur Black and Arlene Black, who both predeceased her. She grew up in West Baldwin and then Gorham, where she graduated high school. Her sister, Joan Hazen, also predeceased Bette Ann.

Surviving are her nieces, Karen Day and Barbara Hazen of Philadelphia; and a nephew and grandnephew, Bill and Lee Hazen of Roosevelt, N.J.

A graveside memorial service will held at a later date.

