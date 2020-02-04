STEEP FALLS – Brandan M. Bushey, 23, passed away Saturday February 1, 2020 in Saco.

He was born in Portland, Maine, May 18, 1996, the son of Timothy and Theresa Olsen Bushey.

Brandan attended local schools and Bonny Eagle High School.

He worked recently as a sternman lobstering out of Casco Bay.

Brandan enjoyed fishing, mudding, country music, and hanging with family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Theresa Hutchins of Steep Falls and husband, Matthew, Timothy Bushey Jr. of Buxton and his wife, Stacey, a brother, Bryan Bushey of Steep Falls, his person, Katilyn Mosley and their son, Riley of Sebago, his grandparents, Charles and Patricia Olsen of Cape Elizabeth and Linda and Timothy F. Bushey Sr., of Buxton, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, (Bar Mills) Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 4-6 p.m.

Condolences maybe posted to http://www.dcpate.com

Family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to NAMI

PO Box 49104

Baltimore, MD 21297

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous