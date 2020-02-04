BIDDEFORD – Gerard S. Morin, of Biddeford, passed away at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough on Jan, 30, 2020 at the age of 99. Jerry was born in Westbrook on May 31, 1920, the youngest of four children to Noel and Lina (Levesque) Morin. He attended St. Hyacinthe School in Westbrook.

Prior to and in the early years of WWII, Jerry worked at the South Portland Shipyard building “Liberty” Ships. He was drafted into the army in 1943. He was assigned to the 106th Quartermaster Company of the 106th Infantry Division. His first taste of action occurred at the Battle of the Bulge. The 106th Division suffered more casualties in the battle than any other unit. Jerry and his company mates were responsible for ferrying supplies back and forth. Many nights, driving without lights, they were behind enemy lines. From this battle, Jerry and the 106th fought their way to Germany.

After the war, he and Pauline Guillette were married on May 11, 1946. Jerry worked for A.R. Bishop of Portland as a meat cutter. In 1957, he went to work for his brother, J.L. “Paul” as a suspended ceiling installer until his retirement in 1985. Afterwards, he worked transporting cars for Clair Ford.

He and Pauline, belonged to the Fremont Club from 1946 to the dissolution of the club in the early 2000s. He had served in many capacities, including as the last president which he spearheaded the donation of the remaining funds to Notre Dame School in Saco and St. James School in Biddeford to continue the promotion of the French language.

Jerry was preceded in death, by his loving wife, Pauline; his parents; and siblings, Gabrielle, Joseph, and Angela.

He is survived by Donald and his wife Judy of Old Orchard Beach, Michael and his wife Linda of Arundel, and his daughter Charlene Naimo and her husband Dave of Massachusetts; grandchildren, Kevin, Steven, Brian, Graig, and Lena; and great-grandchildren, Gavin, Ava, Joshua, Graycen, Charlotte, Elliot, Nolan, and Henry.

He was very proud of all his family. He loved seeing his great-grandchildren playing together this past Christmas.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Gosnell Memorial Hospice House or the Maine Veteran’s Home.

