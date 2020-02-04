SCARBOROUGH – Nina Ring Ryder Bentley Anderson passed away on Feb. 1, 2020 at the age of 89. She was predeceased by her husbands, William J Ryder, the father of her five children, William B. A. Bentley, and William D. Anderson.

Nina was born in New Haven, Conn., the daughter of Ernest and Ruth Ring. She is survived by her five children; Ann Villani of Massachusetts, Pamela Fox of Maine, William J Ryder of Connecticut, Victoria Ryder of New Hampshire and Nina Lynn of Vermont; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Nina graduated from the University of Connecticut. After a short teaching career, she began a career as a real estate broker/business owner in Connecticut. In 1990, she moved to Naples, Fla., where she lived for 17 years and continued to work in real estate.

Nina discovered her passion for painting while living in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her second husband. She continued as a watercolorist with her work exhibited at many art shows. She enjoyed summer months in Campton, N.H., Falmouth, Mass., and more recently, Scarborough, eventually moving to Piper Shores in 2008. Over the years, she traveled extensively through the United States and abroad. She was also a revered master duplicate bridge player and continued to play regularly up until the final week of her life.

Nina was happiest when spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend.

To view Nina’s guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.coastalcremationservices.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Hospice of Southern Maine

180 US-1

Scarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous