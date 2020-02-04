LEWISTON – Scott Gerald Sawyer, 67, of Minot, passed away peacefully at Central Maine Medical Center with his family by his side on January 31, 2020.

Scott was born on November 9, 1952, to Basil and Annie (Schillinger) Sawyer in Houlton Maine. He graduated from Hodgdon High School in 1971.

He started his career at Oakhurst Dairy and remained there for 10 years before moving on to spend the remaining 30 years at HP Hood, Inc. where he proudly retired in 2018.

Scott is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Sawyer, his son, Christopher Sawyer (wife, Heidi) their children, Layne and Lynsey, son, Rob Bryant (fiancé, Heather Heath) and children, Blake, Trent, and Annie Bryant, daughter, Melanie (Bryant) Matlack (husband, John) and their son, Alec. His brother, Dennis Clark (wife, Chris), sister, Hazel Beers, and brother, Stephen Sollner-Sawyer (wife, Lisa), stepsister, Cindy (McGuire) Reeves, stepbrothers, Robert McGuire, and Chris McGuire (Linda), and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie, father, Basil, stepmother, Vina, and a very special nephew, Shawn Roy.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, February 8, from 3-7 p.m., at the American Legion Post #150 in Mechanic Falls, with a formal service starting at 3:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Kora Temple Shriners at

11 Sabattus Street

Lewiston, ME 04240

