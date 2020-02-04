Arrests

1/28 at 1:54 p.m. Brian Elliott, 43, address unlisted, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jesse Dana on a charge of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

1/28 at 2:16 p.m. Christopher Hyson, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of assault and an outstanding warrant.

1/28 at 7:07 p.m. Shad Gagnon, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer James Oliver on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of conditional release and an outstanding warrant.

1/28 at 8:39 p.m. Victoria K. Tranchemontagne, 26, address unlisted, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Henry Johnson on an outstanding warrant.

1/28 at 10:21 p.m. Brianna M. Meserve, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Samuel Coyne on an outstanding warrant.

1/28 at 11:54 p.m. Brian J. Doyle, 36, address unlisted, was arrested on Milk Street by Officer Henry Johnson on charges of indecent exposure, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and two counts of assault.

1/29 at 3:55 a.m. Christopher Gilley, 35, of Bath, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Garrick Rogers on a charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and an outstanding warrant.

1/29 at 4:28 p.m. Justin Hill, 34, address unlisted, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Jesse Dana on an outstanding warrant.

1/30 at 6:38 a.m. Michael L. Lamoin, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Baxter Boulevard by Officer Matthew Burnell on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/30 at 10:45 a.m. Tina M. Jewett, 35, of Bath, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Joseph Bliss on an outstanding warrant.

1/30 at 12:12 p.m. Jose Martinex, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by officer Jesse Dana on an outstanding warrant.

1/30 at 2 p.m. Kasene Mastroluca-Clark, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jesse Dana on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two outstanding warrants.

1/30 at 2:12 p.m. Casey Joshua Burton, 45, address unlisted, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of operating without a license.

1/30 at 5 p.m. Cherith Andresen, 41, address unlisted, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Sean Hurley on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/30 at 5 p.m. Larry Vanscyoc, 39, address unlisted, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Sean Hurley on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two counts of violation of conditional release and two outstanding warrants.

1/30 at 8:51 p.m. Brett M. Staples, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Justin Macaluso on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/31 at 8 a.m. Coty A. McGahey, 32, of Saco, was arrested on Caleb Street by Officer Mark Keller on a charge of a probation violation.

1/31 at 9:20 a.m. Ryan J. Carey, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Concord Street by Officer Brian Rollins on a charge of operating after suspension.

1/31 at 10:35 a.m. Janice Petterson, 31, of Brunswick, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Christopher Crout on an outstanding warrant.

1/31 at 12:10 p.m. Jonathan R. Plourde, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Christopher Crout on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/31 at 4:41 p.m. David Logugune, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/31 at 6 p.m. Tyler Young, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Cutter Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on charges of disorderly conduct, failure to give correct name or date of birth and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

1/31 at 7:11 p.m. Adam Boudreau, 38, of Biddeford, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/1 at 1:59 a.m. Juliann Boone, 37, of Pleasant Point, was arrested on Scott Street by Officer Sean Hurley on an outstanding warrant.

2/1 at 3:55 a.m. Al Almine Mahamat, 24, of Portland, was arrested on William Street by Officer Craig Knight on an outstanding warrant.

2/1 at 11:50 a.m. Icesis Stanwood-Carpenter, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2/1 at 3:02 p.m. Ely Emmons, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of violation of conditional release.

2/1 at 4:57 p.m. Lincoln Little, 57, address unlisted, was arrested on Forest Avenue by officer Kyle Vaught on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/1 at 7:06 p.m. Jacob Iorfino, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/1 at 9:51 p.m. Ethan Strain, 25, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Jacob Gibbs on two counts of violation of conditional release.

2/2 at 12:09 a.m. Danielle Wheeler, 38, of Perry, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on a charge of assault.

2/2 at 2:46 a.m. James T. Osborne, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/2 at 11:22 a.m. Mohamed Abdulrahman, 33, address unlisted, was arrested on Brown Street by Officer James Oliver on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor.

2/2 at 3:08 p.m. Jan-Michael Vose, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Brown Street by Officer Christopher Crout on charges of illegal possession of hypodermic, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts on violation of conditional release.

2/2 at 5:56 p.m. Joseph O. Aboda, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Ian Leitch on charges of operating after suspension and suspended registration.

2/2 at 6:59 p.m. Corianne Chambers, 29, of Buxton, was arrested on Marginal Way on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

