FALMOUTH — The Planning Board this week will get its first look at a revised project that would bring 10 residential duplexes to a nearly 8-acre site near 100 Gray Road in West Falmouth.

The Meadow Wind project was before the board three times in 2018, but never got fully off the ground. Now, with a new developer, the proposal is to build 20 units of housing that would include at least two bedrooms, with the possibility of adding a second story with space for two more bedrooms.

The board was scheduled to meet Tuesday, after The Forecaster’s deadline. Prior to the meeting, developer Mike Payson said the initial design concept was too dense – at one point 28 units were proposed – and he believes his proposal will make for a “much better multifamily project, (but) I’m interested to see how the Planning Board reacts. I’m not quite sure what their thoughts might be.”

Payson hopes the Planning Board will take a final vote on the project no later than April, which would allow him to break ground this spring. His goal is to build all 10 structures as soon as possible, but said how many units are constructed will depend on how well they sell. Right now Payson is uncertain what the homes will sell for.

“It’s hard to tell what the final pricing will be,” Payson said. “Construction costs are extremely high right now, but there’s also nothing quite like this project in Falmouth.”

So far, he said, there appears to be some demand for this type of housing, with at least “half a dozen people already expressing interest.”

Previous plans for the property were originally brought forward by Turning Point Development, LLC, which is owned by former Town Councilor Andrea Ferrante and her husband. Now, Payson said, he’s offering to purchase the undeveloped portion of their property while the Ferrantes would retain two other lots, one containing an office building and the other a single-family home.

In materials submitted to the Planning Board, Payson said the architectural plans for Meadow Wind call for each unit to be a one-story building with approximately 1,800 square feet of living space, a basement and two-car garage, with room for a terrace or porch. A second story option is proposed, he said, which would provide additional living space while retaining the same overall footprint.

