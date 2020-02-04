BOSTON — Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 7 Duke to a 63-55 victory over Boston College on Tuesday night and give Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski his 500th career Atlantic Coast Conference victory.

Carey made a layup and then hit two free throws with about six minutes left during a 10-0 run that gave Duke (19-3, 9-2 ACC) the lead for good. Tre Jones scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half for the Blue Devils.

Derryck Thornton scored 21 points and Steffon Mitchell had 12 rebounds for Boston College (11-12, 5-7), which lost by 39 points at Duke on Dec. 31 but was coming off a one-point win at North Carolina.

Krzyzewski, the all-time winningest coach in Division I basketball, improved to 500-200 in the ACC regular season and tournament.

(9) MARYLAND 56, RUTGERS 51: Jalen Smith had 14 points and 15 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 17 and the host Terrapins (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) used a strong second half to beat the Scarlet Knights (16-7, 7-5) for their fifth straight victory.

The Terrapins trailed 25-20 at halftime after shooting 24 percent. With Smith leading the way, Maryland emerged from the break with a 14-4 run and held off a late surge by the Scarlet Knights to improve to 13-0 at home.

(11) AUBURN 79, ARKANSAS 76: Samir Doughty scored 23 points, including hitting two free throws in the final seconds of overtime, and the visiting Tigers (20-2, 7-2 SEC) topped the Razorbacks (16-6, 4-5), overcoming a 40-point game by Mason Jones.

ANNA MARIA 81, ST. JOSEPH’S 64: Ralph Grasso, Jr. scored 22 points, Mike Rapoza had 20 points and Bobby Perette added 19 as the Amcats (7-13, 4-3 GNAC) cruised past the Monks (8-12, 2-4) at Standish.

Nicholas Curtis led St. Joseph’s with 35 points and three steals. Jack Casale had 10 points and five assists.

HUSSON 84, BOWDOIN 76: Justice Kendall scored 23 points as the Eagles (8-12) raced to a 40-33 halftime lead and cruised past the Polar Bears (7-13) at Bangor.

Sam Grad and David Reynolds scored 19 points apiece for Bowdoin. Jack Shea had 12 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUFFOLK 64, ST. JOSEPH’S 49: Alexis Hackett scored 22 points, Jenni-Rose DiCecco had 13 points and Allie lopes added 12 as the Rams (14-6, 6-1 GNAC) used a 43-17 run in the second and third quarters to pull away from the Monks (13-7, 6-1) at Boston.

Bri Jordan and Sophia Giardina scored eight points apiece for St. Joseph’s. Alyson Fillion had six points and seven rebounds.

BATES 96, NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 55: The Bobcats (10-10) opened the game with a 16-5 run, paced by 10 points from Meghan Graff, en route to a 23-9 lead and easily handled the Pilgrims (16-5) in a nonconference game at Lewiston.

Graff finished with 23 points for Bates, going 10 for 16 from the field, and Ariana Dalia added 18 points and reserve Brianna Gadaleta tossed in 12.

Rene Hudson led New England College with 12 points.

