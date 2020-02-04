YARMOUTH — Elise MacNair scored 11 fourth-quarter points and Shani Plante had eight as Old Orchard Beach rallied in the fourth quarter to beat North Yarmouth Academy 51-49 Tuesday night in girls’ basketball.

MacNair and Plante accounted for all the fourth-quarter points for the Seagulls (12-5), who outscored the Panthers (14-3) in the quarter, 19-15.

Plante finished with 22 points and MacNair 15. Emily Drummond’s 14 led the Panthers.

WELLS 49, FREEPORT 42: Franny and Grace Ramsdell combined for 14 points in first quarter as the Warriors took a 22-9 lead, but they had to rally in the fourth quarter to defeat the Falcons (13-4) at Wells.

Freeport cut the margin to 36-35 late in the game but never tied or took the lead.

Franny Ramsdell had 18 points and Grace 16.

Caroline Smith led Freeport with 21 points.

BRUNSWICK 69, BIDDEFORD 38: Alexis Guptil had 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Dragons (14-3) past the Tigers (3-14) at Brunswick.

Logan Brown had 15 points, six steals and five assists for Brunswick, and Morgan Foster added 10 points.

Chantelle Bouchard had 11 points for Biddeford.

FALMOUTH 48, LEAVITT 36: The Yachtsmen (9-7) took a 30-19 halftime lead in beating the Hornets (3-13) at Falmouth.

Sloan Ginevan led Falmouth with 22 points. Cameron Birks contributed eight points for the Yachtsmen.

Alison Noniweicz led Leavitt with 21 points on eight field goals, including three 3s, and two foul shots.

TRAIP ACADEMY 52, WAYNFLETE 33: Hannah Thorsen scored five points, and Jen McCluskey sank a 3-pointer as the Rangers (8-9) opened the game with a 12-4 run on the way to a win against Waynflete (2-15) at Kittery.

Thorsen and Marlee Sumsion led a balanced Traip offense with nine points each. Margaret Ojut scored 18 for the Flyers.

OXFORD HILLS 76, WINDHAM 57: Julia Colby and Cassidy Dumont had 20 points apiece to pace the Vikings (16-1) as they easily handled the Eagles (11-6) at Windham.

Cecelia Dieterich added 14 points for Oxford Hills, which led 22-15 after one quarter and used a 20-12 second quarter to expand their margin to 42-27 at halftime.

Hannah Talon led Windham with 24 points, and Sarah Talon chipped in with 11.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 56, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 26: Eliza Hotham scored 17 points as the Patriots (11-6) topped the Raiders (3-14) at Gray.

Jordan Grant added 14 for Gray-NG and Samantha Fortin 11.

Kayrin Johnson scored 11 for the Raiders.

LAKE REGION 33, CAPE ELIZABETH 31: Bella Russo had a three-pointer to tie the game at 31, and Ellie Hall had the go-ahead with 1:18 remaining as the Lakers (7-10) came from behind to edge the Capers (7-10) at Naples.

Shauna Hancock scored 10 points to lead Lake Region, including a three-pointer to tie the game at 24 in the third quarter. Hall finished with six points.

Karli Chapin scored 13 points for Cape Elizabeth.

SOUTH PORTLAND 60, SANFORD 41: Maggie Whitmore scored 16 points and Cora Boothby-Akilo had 13 as the Red Riots beat the Spartans (6-11) at South Portland.

South Portland, leading 29-25 at the half, outscored the Spartans 18-10 during the third quarter before putting the game away with a 13-6 fourth quarter.

Paige Cite scored 20 for the Spartans, and Samya Santiague 16.

MT. ARARAT 54, WESTBROOK 53: Lauren Magno had 14 points to lead a balanced offense for the Eagles (8-9) as they beat the Blue Blazes (5-13) at Topsham.

Kyla Greenleaf scored 12 points for Mt. Ararat.

Natalie LaBrie had 19 points for Westbrook, and Sarah Muka chipped in with 11 points and Libby Cole 10.

MASSABESIC 55, BONNY EAGLE 46: Marissa Holt scored 22 points as the Mustangs (11-6) used a 20-11 second quarter to power past the Scots (5-12) at Waterboro.

Mary Duffy had 12 points and Satyra Duong added 11.

Emily Bartash scored 21 points for Bonny Eagle.

GORHAM 50, NOBLE 40: Olivia Michaud and Adele Nadeau scored 13 points apiece as the Rams (10-7) outscored the Knights (9-8) in the fourth quarter 22-12 to pull away for a win at North Berwick.

Jacqueline Hamilton chipped in with 11 points.

Amy Fleming scored 13 points for Noble.

CHEVERUS 61, EDWARD LITTLE 45: Lillie Singleton scored nine points in the third quarter as the Stags (10-7) turned a 29-26 halftime deficit into a 42-34 lead over the Red Eddies (4-13) to win at Portland.

Singleton finished with 18 points to lead Cheverus. Jillian Lizotte added 13 and Lauren Jordan 10. Chantel Ouellette scored 19 for the Red Eddies, and Hannah Chaput 14.

WINSLOW 51, OCEANSIDE 46: Silver Clukey scored 19 points to lead the Black Raiders (12-5) over the Mariners (13-5) at Winslow.

Olivia McCaslin added 14 points for Winslow.

Audrey Mackie led Oceanside with 16 points, and Abby Waterman added 11 points.

YARMOUTH 47, POLAND 21: The Clippers (10-7) jumped to a 28-11 lead at halftime to beat the Knights (4-13) at Poland.

Margaret McNeil paced Yarmouth with 12 points and Katelyn D’Appolonia and Calin McGonagle each had 10.

Sophia Vallee led Poland with six points and Emma Gagne had five points.

WATERVILLE 55, LINCOLN ACADEMY 31: Maddy Martin scored 13 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Purple Panthers (17-1) to a win over the Eagles (8-9) at Waterville.

Sadie Garling scored 11 points, and Kali Thompson scored seven points and had 17 rebounds for Waterville.

Madison York led Lincoln with 12 points.

