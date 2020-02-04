NEW HIRES

Roger Dunning joined USI Insurance Services as commercial lines practice leader.

Dunning previously served as commercial lines vice president for USI in Bedford, New Hampshire.

Aurora Financial Group of Portland added two people to its staff.

Shelly White brings experience in the finance industry from medical institutions in Portland, where she specialized in patient financial counseling and problem resolutions. She lives in Durham.

Kristie Ronfeldt brings experience in tax accounting and administration.

Ronfeldt, of Raymond, spent most of her 25-year career with a Portland accounting firm.

Kristin Chase Duffy was recently named senior vice president, technology and communications, of United Way of Greater Portland.

Duffy joined United Way in 2013 and previously served as vice president, marketing and communications.

WordLab was recognized by the Maine Public Relations Council with a Golden Arrow award.

WordLab was awarded a Gold for their work with Capt’n Eli’s Craft Soda announcing the soda’s transition to an all-natural formulation.

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty announced it again retained the No. 1 ranking for 2019 waterfront property sales in Maine.

The company closed 253 transaction sides, totaling $202 million in property value.

