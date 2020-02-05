BRUNSWICK — Kifah Abdulla is due to read from his new book “Mountains without Peaks” at Gulf of Maine Books on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Abdulla, who reads at 3 p.m. at the 134 Maine St. store, is a Portland writer, poet, artist, performer, social activist and world citizen. He is involved with the “Rebel: Take Action” art project and movement, and his memoir stems from his life in Baghdad in the early 1980s, his compulsory military service in the Iraq-Iran war, and his years as a prisoner of war in an Iranian prison.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information call Gulf of Maine Books at 729-5083, or visit kifahabdulla.com.

