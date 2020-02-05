BRUNSWICK — Friends of Merrymeeting Bay’s fifth presentation of its 23rd annual Winter Speaker Series is “George Sproule’s Mapping the Mid-Coast, 1770.”

The talk, which features Matthew Edney, a cartography history professor at the University of Southern Maine, takes place in the Morrill Meeting Room of Curtis Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Sproule mapped Merrymeeting Bay as part of an imperial project to map the coasts of British North America. Edney’s heavily-illustrated presentation explores the nature of Sproule’s work in the context of colonial mapping practices, and the distinct nature of the project.

For more information contact Friends of Merrymeeting Bay at 666-3372 or [email protected], or visit fomb.org. The Speaker Series presentations are free and open to the public and held the second Wednesday of each month from October to May.

