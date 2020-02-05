Korean War vet honored with recognition by hospice group

A Korean War veteran was visited by employees of Beacon Hospice – South Portland’s “We Honor Veterans Program” last month.

John Lennon, now a resident of Enclave Scarborough, was an occupational therapy technician in the Army, attaining the rank of corporal. He was stationed in Germany at the 5th Army General Hospital, which was the largest Army Hospital in Europe at the time of the Korean conflict.

While he was in the Army, the Major Chaplain heard Lennon sing and assigned him to be his assistant. He sang 29 opera concerts in America Hauses, which were in every major city in Germany at the time.

He and his wife, Jane Ellen, lived in Europe for 10 years; six in Germany and four in Italy, where he performed as an opera singer.

Lennon received his first voice lesson when he was 8. He graduated from Northwestern University with a master’s degree in vocal performance and was also awarded a two-year Fulbright Scholarship for an extended study in Germany.

At the recognition ceremony, Beacon social worker Sara Olmsted, did a reading titled “The Noble and the Brave.” Lennon’s nurse, Nicole Peltier, and home health aides Michelle Lehman and Beth Mitchell, gifted him with an honorary pin and handmade quilt created by the daughter of a late veteran from the local community.

We Honor Veterans is a collaboration between the VA and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization to empower hospice and other healthcare providers across America to meet the unique needs of veterans and their families.

“Our Beacon team loves honoring our patients who are veterans. It’s one of the best services we do,” Donna Teague said.

Recognition

Jibe Cycling Studio, a locally owned and women-operated studio in Portland, was recently awarded “Best Amenities” as a part of the ClassPass People’s Choice Awards for spas and fitness studios worldwide.

Giving back

The South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club has provided assistance in the first half of this Rotary year to Huot House in Saco and Veteran Career House in Biddeford by donating $2,500.

The Diocese of Portland donated $200,700 to the Archdiocese of Nassau in the Bahamas following a special collection held in September.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine announced that Adam Wyatt Lacher of Portland will be leading the affiliate as executive director starting Feb. 24. Between 2011 and 2015, Lacher focused his energy on education, income, health and rural poverty issues for the United Way of Eastern Maine. Since 2015, he’s been leading state and federal public health policy efforts for the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter.

The Maine Community Foundation has announced the appointment of John Ochira as program officer. Ochira will manage MaineCF’s Androscoggin and Cumberland county committees and grant programs that serve Greater Portland.

Kayla Caron was named a partner and principal at Scott Simons Architects, effective Jan. 1. Caron joined SSA in 2013 after earning a Master of Architecture from Norwich University in Vermont.

