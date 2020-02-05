I still wince when children get vaccines, and I am no fan of Big Pharma. But after a long pediatric career, I believe we must vote “No on 1.”

The wording of the March referendum is confusing and misleading, as was the petition drive to get it on the ballot. This is about public health, so let’s leave Big Pharma out.

Maine has a wise law requiring some (not all!) childhood vaccines, with only medical exemptions. No religions support exemptions. Philosophical exemptions are likely due to misplaced anxiety and inaccurate information. Shouldn’t we rely on expert advice?

For years I resuscitated children gasping with pertussis or seizing with meningitis. In poorly vaccinated places, I saw tetanus victims piled for burial. Measles annually claims tens of thousands worldwide. My family, polio survivors, made sure that I had the first vaccine. And on and on.

We may dislike needles and Big Pharma, but these vaccines have had endless testing and are safe. I’ve never seen anyone die nor have lasting side effects. Most kids are completely fine.

Furthermore, we all have healthy-appearing but vulnerable neighbors with poor immune systems. And our unvaccinated neighbors are safe due to those who are immunized. The World Health Organization ranks declining vaccination rates as one of the top 10 health problems on earth.

Vaccination gets my vote, and shows that you care about others. Vote “No on 1.”

Deborah Patten, M.D.

Bath

