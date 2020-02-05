The Portland Regional Chamber honored several individuals and groups, including executives at MaineHealth and Avesta Housing, at its annual awards event and community celebration, Imagine Portland, on Jan. 29 at Brick South at Thompson’s Point.
William Caron Jr., CEO of MaineHealth, and Richard Petersen, president of MaineHealth and CEO of Maine Medical Center, were both presented with the chamber’s Champion Award, while Dana Totman, president and CEO of Avesta Housing, received its Catalyst Award.
The Collaborator Award winner was Portland Adult Education, which was recognized for building alliances and partnerships that positively address economic challenges. Paula Mahony, president and marketing strategist of [email protected] Inc., was honored with the Visionary Volunteer Award.
An additional award for nonprofit of the year was decided through live voting at the event. Over 500 people voted, with PSL Services/STRIVE winning the award of $5,000, courtesy of Wex Inc. Nearly 850 attended the event, which featured a surprise guest appearance by Gov. Janet Mills.
