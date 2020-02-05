MACHIAS — A judge ordered a man charged with murder held without bail Wednesday in connection with three fatal shootings rocked a Down East Maine community.

Thomas Bonfanti, 63, of Northfield, was arrested by police on Monday in connection with the deaths of three people and the wounding of another. He appeared in Washington County Superior Court in Machias for the first time on the charges Wednesday.

Court documents state Bonfanti has been charged with three counts of murder and with elevated aggravated assault. He was out on bail and awaiting his first court appearance on a drunken-driving charge when the killings took place, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Court officials said Wednesday they were unsure if Bonfanti has yet been assigned an attorney.

Police haven’t said what the motive in the shootings might have been. They’ve said Bonfanti was familiar with the victims.

Related Washington County man charged in shooting rampage that leaves 3 dead

Killed were Shawn Currey, 57, of Machias; Samuel Powers, 33, of Jonesboro; and Jennifer Bryant Flynn, 49, of Machias; and wounded was Regina Hall Long, 49. Long was in critical condition on Wednesday at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The killings happened at three locations in Machias and Jonesboro, police said. Schools in the area were on lockdown during the investigation.

Related Headlines Washington County man charged in shooting rampage that leaves 3 dead

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: