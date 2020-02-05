The Mid-Winter Classic 10-Miler puts the super in Super Bowl Sunday.

Last week, the Maine Track Club, host of the Mid-Winter Classic 10-Miler, announced the Cape Elizabeth road race would donate more than $10,000 to local high school programs.

“The $10,000 is split up into $500 donations to the high school running programs located in the top 20-plus zip codes as represented by our runners,” said race co-director Blaine Moore. “An additional $810 are direct donations that people added onto their race registration fees.”

Despite its dead-of-winter date every year, the race is one of the most popular events on the running calendar and is capped at 1,000. Similar to the TD Beach to Beacon 10K (also held in Cape Elizabeth), participants eagerly flood the internet on the first day of registration.

The 38th Mid-Winter Classic was held Sunday. The race is an all-volunteer, nonprofit event. In addition to local programs, funds from the race support large-scale initiatives.

“We also make a donation to the Road Runners Club of America as they support our sport in many different ways,” Moore said. “Usually, the Kids Run the Nation program, though we (also) made a donation to the Road Scholars program for 2019 as we were coming up on an Olympic year.”

A few years ago, the race committee, said co-director Chandra Leister, “Decided we wanted to figure out a way to support youth running in the towns and cities that our runners were coming from – to continue to align with the Maine Track Club mission of supporting health and fitness in Maine and to directly impact the future of running in Maine.”

That support extends beyond running.

“We also support the first robotics team, the Outliers, from Baxter Academy of Technology and Science, a public charter school in Portland,” Leister said. “The Outliers provide 20 to 30 volunteers and manage a water stop at mile 8 and help with the finish area.”

Matt Rand, of Portland, was the overall winner of Sunday’s race, finishing in 52 minutes, 31 seconds. Sam Seekins, Hanover, New Hampshire, was second in 53:27. Gretchen Speed, Portland, claimed the women’s crown, in 1:04:02. Runner-up was Maddie Leopold, Pawling, New York, in 1:04:57.

Portland’s Michael Gordon, 41, broke his own masters record (set last year), finishing third overall in 53:44.

Course records

Open male: Judson Cake , 50:57 (2010)

Open female: Sheri Piers, 57:25 (2013)

Masters male: Michael Gordon, 53:44 (2020)

Masters female: Sheri Piers, 57:25 (2013)

Top local finishers:

Allison Richards, 34, Kennebunkport, 269th overall, 1:21:38.

Bryan Lamoreau, 32, South Portland, 19th overall, 57:39; Tim Stickney, 38, South Portland, 26th, 59:02; and Benjamin Watson, 32, Cape Elizabeth, 30th, 59:23.

Brigid Smith-Franey, 39, South Portland, 65th overall, 2nd 35-39 age group, 1:06:06; Sarah Stickeny, 37, South Portland, 78th, 4th in 35-39, 1:07:56; and Vienna Morrill, 34, Cape Elizabeth, 94th, 3rd in 30-34.

The Maine Track Club was founded in 1979 and, according to its website, is “Maine’s largest and most active running club.” The club is based in Portland and has more than 500 members throughout the state. The club organizes several annual races, group runs, training clinics and social events throughout the year.

In addition to the Mid-Winter Classic, the club conducts the Longfellow February Frostbite 2.5K, Peaks Island 5-Miler, Maine Marathon, Farm to Farm Ultra and Relay and the Turkey Trot 5K.

According to the website, “(Maine Track Club) members include runners of all ages and abilities from recreational joggers to competitive racers. We’re supportive of all our members’ running goals and welcome all paces.”

For more information about the Maine Track Club, visit www.mainetrackclub.com.

