TORONTO — Serge Ibaka hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining and the Toronto Raptors rallied from 19 down to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-118 Wednesday night, setting a franchise record with their 12th consecutive victory.

Kyle Lowry had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Ibaka scored a season-high 30 as Toronto fought back after trailing by 11 with less than four minutes to play.

Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, Terence Davis had 11 and Fred VanVleet added 10 to help the Raptors earn their 12th straight home win over Indiana.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points and Justin Holiday added 22, but the Pacers lost their third straight. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Indiana guard Victor Oladipo started for the first time since returning from injury last week and scored a season-high 13 points in 25 minutes.

NETS 129, WARRIORS 88: Caris LeVert scored 23 points and the Nets gave Golden State’s D’Angelo Russell a bruising welcome back to Brooklyn.

Russell got a nice ovation from fans, a tribute video from the Nets, and nothing else he’ll want to remember about the night. He scored 17 points but was 0 for 8 from 3-point range and the Warriors were outscored by 29 points in his 18 1/2 minutes.

Russell had two good seasons in Brooklyn and was a first-time All-Star last season. But he was expendable once the Nets signed Kyrie Irving and he was sent to Golden State in a sign-and-trade deal that brought Kevin Durant to Brooklyn.

PISTONS 116, SUNS 108: Andre Drummond had 31 points and 19 rebounds, and Detroit handed visiting Phoenix its fourth straight loss.

Reggie Jackson added 25 points for Detroit and Christian Wood had 21. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Suns with 30.

HAWKS 127, TIMBERWOLVES 120: Trae Young had 38 points and 11 rebounds and John Collins added 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead Atlanta past host Minnesota.

THUNDER 109, CAVALIERS 103: Dennis Schroder scored 30 points to help Oklahoma City beat visiting Cleveland.

NOTES

TRADES: Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela is going to the Atlanta Hawks as the headline moves in a complicated trade that was struck early Wednesday involving four teams, 12 players and at least three draft picks, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Among the key components: Covington and Jordan Bell will join the Rockets from Minnesota, Capela and Nene are leaving the Rockets for the Hawks, the Timberwolves added soon-to-be restricted free agents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez from Denver and the Nuggets got Shabazz Napier from Minnesota plus a first-round pick from Houston.

Covington told Houston television station KRIV Fox 26 upon his arrival at the airport that he was looking forward to a new opportunity.

It was not immediately clear if a call with NBA attorneys to review and approve the trade would happen on Wednesday or Thursday. The league’s trade deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday.

Also in the deal: Jarred Vanderbilt is leaving Denver for Minnesota, and the Nuggets are getting Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh from the Timberwolves as well as Evan Turner from the Hawks. Gerald Green – who is out with a season-long foot injury – also goes to Denver from Houston to help make the math work and is likely to be waived once the deal is final, and Atlanta will also have to make another move to finalize the trade since it must first clear a roster spot. ESPN reported the Hawks would waive Chandler Parsons to clear the necessary space.

• A person familiar with the negotiations says Andre Iguodala is headed to Miami after the Heat and Memphis Grizzlies agreed on his long-awaited trade.

As part of the deal, Iguodala agreed to a two-year extension, with the second of those years being a team option, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The person also said Miami and Memphis were still working out complete terms of what the Heat are giving up in the deal, and that a third team may still be involved. Oft-injured forward Justise Winslow indicated in a tweet that he was part of the deal, reaching out to fellow former Duke players Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen with a message.

