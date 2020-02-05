PORTLAND – Joyce Ann (Barrett) Bragdon, 87, of Portland, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday evening, Feb. 1, 2020, with family at her side. She was born in Gardiner, on Oct. 4, 1932, the youngest of four children of Clinton Harvey Barrett and Leota Littlefield.She was happily married for 52 years to her late husband Dana Bragdon. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose first priority was her family and her cherished dogs, Keba and Libby.She loved spending time outdoors tending to her flowers, gardening and knitting gifts for family. As a former high school athlete herself, her competitive spirit showed through playing cards, backyard games and watching her favorite Boston Celtics.She enjoyed hosting family gatherings, cooking her delicious secret recipes loved by all. Her family will miss her quick wit, feisty personality and great sense of humor. She is survived by her daughter Debra Power of Portland, her son Darryl Bragdon Sr. and wife Linda of Windham; four grandchildren, Jason Power and wife Rachelle, Dan Power and wife Amber, Darryl Bragdon Jr. and wife LayChing, and Jeremy Bragdon and companion Sandra; and nine great-grandchildren.She is predeceased by her beloved granddaughter, Nicola Smith. A private family service will be held to celebrate her life. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Joyce’s online guestbook. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local SPCA.

