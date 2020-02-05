WINDHAM – Judith Ann Ronaghan, 78, passed away on Feb. 3, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born April 6, 1941, the daughter of Clayton Lester Murphy and Winnifred Daisy Fish.

She grew up in Westbrook and was a graduate of Westbrook High School. On June 11, 1966, she married Edward William Ronaghan, and they had two daughters, Tara Dawnn and Mawnie Melissa-Ann. In her younger years, she worked as a waitress, and later became a stay at home mother to her children. Judy enjoyed being an active leader for the Camp Fire Girls participating in countless community events. Throughout the years, she was often seen transporting her Camp Fire Girls in her station wagons.

Judy loved and appreciated the beauty of nature and enjoyed growing, harvesting and canning vegetables from her gardens. She led a quiet life, but was always helpful when needed by relatives. A great source of joy in Judy’s life was rescuing her beloved cats.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Ronaghan; her daughter, Tara Ronaghan; her grandson, Patrick Ronaghan; and her daughter, Mawnie Ronaghan.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her siblings, Joan Randall and John Murphy.

A period of visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4-6 p.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine, 04092. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 3 p.m., at the chapel. Those attending are asked to dress in Judy’s favorite color, blue, any color of blue will do! To express condolences or participate in Judy’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Judy’s name may be made to the Animal Refuge League of

Greater Portland,

PO Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098

