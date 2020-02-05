A Portland man who was impaired by drugs nearly hit several oncoming cars when he drove through a congested school zone during Wednesday morning’s rush hour, Westbrook police say.
Timothy Grubb, 41, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, reckless conduct, driving to endanger and refusing to submit to arrest, said a news release on the police department’s Facebook page.
Though no one was injured, police said Grubb’s reckless behavior in the Stroudwater Street school zone could have had tragic consequences. Westbrook Middle School and Westbrook High School are both on Stroudwater Street.
“This incident is a scary reminder to pay attention to your surroundings and drive defensively,” police said. “In this instance, the vehicle passed through the school zones on Stroudwater Street at approximately 8 a.m., during rush hour.”
According to the Westbrook dispatch center, a motorist called 911 to report that a vehicle was operating erratically on Stroudwater Street. “The caller reported that the vehicle was all over the road and almost hit several vehicles head-on,” police said.
The 911 caller followed Grubb to a nearby business, which Grubb’s car hit, causing damage to items inside. The caller directed officers to the business, where police said Grubb “displayed objective signs of drug impairment.”
Grubb was taken to the hospital as a precaution. When he was released, officers arrested him and took him to the Cumberland County Jail.
In the news release, police commended the person who called 911 and followed Grubb for “providing excellent detail and description of what was observed prior to our arrival and stayed with the suspect’s vehicle so we could find it.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Biddeford food processing plant to lay off 93 workers
-
Times Record
Area Roundups: DJ Douglass nets 1,000th point for Lisbon
-
College
Wednesday’s college roundup: UMaine women pull away from Vermont in second half for 70-59 win
-
Forecaster Sports
York rallies to upset Portland/Deering in quarterfinals
-
Varsity Maine
Cheverus moving to eight-man football for the 2020 season
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.