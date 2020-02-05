A Portland man who was impaired by drugs nearly hit several oncoming cars when he drove through a congested school zone during Wednesday morning’s rush hour, Westbrook police say.

Timothy Grubb, 41, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, reckless conduct, driving to endanger and refusing to submit to arrest, said a news release on the police department’s Facebook page.

Though no one was injured, police said Grubb’s reckless behavior in the Stroudwater Street school zone could have had tragic consequences. Westbrook Middle School and Westbrook High School are both on Stroudwater Street.

“This incident is a scary reminder to pay attention to your surroundings and drive defensively,” police said. “In this instance, the vehicle passed through the school zones on Stroudwater Street at approximately 8 a.m., during rush hour.”

According to the Westbrook dispatch center, a motorist called 911 to report that a vehicle was operating erratically on Stroudwater Street. “The caller reported that the vehicle was all over the road and almost hit several vehicles head-on,” police said.

The 911 caller followed Grubb to a nearby business, which Grubb’s car hit, causing damage to items inside. The caller directed officers to the business, where police said Grubb “displayed objective signs of drug impairment.”

Grubb was taken to the hospital as a precaution. When he was released, officers arrested him and took him to the Cumberland County Jail.

In the news release, police commended the person who called 911 and followed Grubb for “providing excellent detail and description of what was observed prior to our arrival and stayed with the suspect’s vehicle so we could find it.”

