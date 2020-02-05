The Portland Board of Public Education voted unanimously Tuesday to re-name one of the district’s schools in honor of Gerald Talbot, the first African American elected to the Maine Legislature.

Riverton Elementary School will be known as the Gerald E. Talbot Community School. Talbot is a Portland educator, author, civil and human rights activist and also a former chair of the Maine Board of Education.

“As we kick off African American History Month, I’m proud to recommend that you approve re-naming the Riverton Elementary School in honor of a man who living African American history: Gerald E. Talbot,” Superintendent Xavier Botana told the board.

The change is expected to be in place by the start of the 2020-2021 school year after the district formally notifies the city and state.

Botana said the most significant cost associated with the re-naming will be a new sign, but that is something the district had already been pursuing prior to the change being approved.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: