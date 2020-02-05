Arrests

1/28 at 2:54 p.m. Joseph Babbidge, 24, of Lemont Avenue, South Portland, was arrested on Mussey and Honan roads by Officer Daniel Donovan on a warrant.

1/28 at 2:54 p.m. Conner Macvane, 25, of New York Avenue, South Portland, was arrested on Mussey and Honan roads by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drugs and on a warrant.

1/28 at 3:15 p.m. Margaret Mae Piecuch, 22, of Albion Road, Windham, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and criminal forfeiture of property, and on a warrant.

1/31 at 5:18 p.m. Timothy Foster, 35, of Main Street, Yarmouth, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, and on a warrant.

Summonses

1/27 at 8:24 a.m. Ralph Cole, 61, of Upper Egypt Road, Buxton, was issued a summons on Mussey and Payne roads by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

1/29 at 12:36 p.m. Brian Haines, 28, of Moore Drive, Sabattus, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/29 at 12:36 p.m. Jamie Lespearance, 44, of Wiley Road, Greene, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/30 at 4:23 p.m. Erik Raymond Jordan, 25, of Park Road, Saco, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Jacob Murphy on a charge of unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/31 at 7:03 a.m. Vance Samuels, 58, of Saco Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating when license suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

1/27 at 11:55 a.m. Assist Gorham.

1/27 at 2:07 p.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

1/28 at 10:53 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/29 at 7:30 a.m. Odor investigation on Gorham Road.

1/29 at 8:16 a.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

1/29 at 2:55 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

1/29 at 2:57 p.m. Fire in building on Old Neck Road.

1/29 at 5:15 p.m. Smoke detector issue on Cammock Road.

1/30 at 8:50 a.m. Alarm call on East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach.

1/31 at 4:29 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 95 South.

1/31 at 9:57 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/31 at 10:27 a.m. Assist Saco.

1/31 at 3:58 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/31 at 5:57 p.m. Assist Saco.

1/31 at 7:51 p.m. Assist South Portland.

2/1 at 2:42 p.m. Water rescue at Higgins Beach.

2/1 at 8 p.m. Water problem on Clearview Drive.

2/2 at 7:49 p.m. Odor investigation on Gorham Road.

2/2 at 10:44 p.m. Water problem on Griffin Road.

2/2 at 11:19 p.m. Alarm call on Mill Commons Drive.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

