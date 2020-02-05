Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 2/10 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 2/11 6:30 p.m. School Board TH
Thur. 2/13 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee CECC
Scarborough
Mon. 2/10 7 p.m. Conservation Commission MB
Tues. 2/11 8:30 a.m. Rules & Policies Committee MB
Tues. 2/11 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee MB
Tues. 2/11 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission MB
Wed. 2/12 6 p.m. Council/Board of Education Workshop SHS
Wed. 2/12 7 p.m. Zoning Board MB
Thur. 2/13 6 p.m. Round Table: WEX CEA MB
South Portland
Mon. 2/10 6 p.m. Board of Education SPHS
Tues. 2/11 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 2/12 4 p.m. Fertilizer Ordinance Committee SPCC
Wed. 2/12 7 p.m. Planning Board CH
Thur. 2/13 5 p.m. Harbor Commissioners 2 Portland Fish Pier
Thur. 2/13 6 p.m. Skatepark Committee SPCC
Thur. 2/13 6:30 p.m. Middle School Subcommittee SPHS
Thur. 2/13 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee CH
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Harpswell Coastal Academy students share personal stories, poems with new book
-
American Journal
Ongoing school budget deficits alarm city officials, mayor has no confidence department can remedy
-
American Journal
Gorham reviews proposed contract zone change for senior housing
-
Times Record
Mid Coast, Maine Health merger gets final go-ahead
-
American Journal
Scout makes Veterans’ Home garden flourish