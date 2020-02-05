Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  2/10  7 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Tues.  2/11  6:30 p.m.  School Board  TH

Thur.  2/13  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee  CECC

Scarborough

Mon.  2/10  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission  MB

Tues.  2/11  8:30 a.m.  Rules & Policies Committee  MB

Tues.  2/11  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee  MB

Tues.  2/11  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  MB

Wed.  2/12  6 p.m.  Council/Board of Education Workshop  SHS

Wed.  2/12  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  MB

Thur.  2/13  6 p.m.  Round Table: WEX CEA  MB

South Portland

Mon.  2/10  6 p.m.  Board of Education  SPHS

Tues.  2/11  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  2/12  4 p.m.  Fertilizer Ordinance Committee  SPCC

Wed.  2/12  7 p.m.  Planning Board  CH

Thur.  2/13  5 p.m.  Harbor Commissioners  2 Portland Fish Pier

Thur.  2/13  6 p.m.  Skatepark Committee  SPCC

Thur.  2/13  6:30 p.m.  Middle School Subcommittee  SPHS

Thur.  2/13  6:30 p.m.  Clean Air Advisory Committee  CH

