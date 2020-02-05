GOLF

Phil Mickelson is still not exempt for this year’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and says he won’t accept a special invitation.

The U.S. Open is the one major keeping Mickelson from the career Grand Slam, and no other major has given him more grief. His six runner-up finishes, most recently at Merion in 2013, is a U.S. Open record.

The U.S. Open occasionally awards a special exemption to the game’s best players when they are not eligible. Ernie Els has received such an exemption each of the last two years. Jack Nicklaus received eight of them.

Mickelson, who has won five majors, is certain to receive one if he needs it.

But he made clear Tuesday he doesn’t want one.

“I won’t accept it,” Mickelson said at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he won last year for his 44th career PGA Tour victory. “So I am either going to get in the field on my own or I’ll have to try to qualify. I’m not going to take a special exemption.”

Mickelson is No. 72 in the world. He can avoid qualifying by getting into the top 60 on May 18, following the PGA Championship, or on June 15, the final ranking before the U.S. Open.

TENNIS

SUSPENSION: American player Abigail Spears was handed a 22-month doping ban after a positive test from last year’s U.S. Open.

Spears, 38, has won 21 women’s doubles titles during her career and won mixed doubles at the Australian Open in 2017.

Her urine sample was found to have contained two prohibited substances, prasterone and testosterone, the International Tennis Federation said.

Spears was charged and provisionally suspended on Nov. 7. The ITF accepted her explanation that her use of the substances was unconnected to sports performance, but said “her fault was deemed to be high.”

FOOTBALL

NFL: Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans braved sub-freezing wind chills to celebrate the team’s first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

Coach Andy Reid thanked the fans for their continued support and for attending the parade.

“Next year, we’re coming right back here,” Reid said in a brief speech. “One more time baby, one more time.”

The event was nearly marred about three hours before the parade began when an impaired driver broke through a barrier and sped along the parade route. Stop Sticks were thrown and patrol vehicles put the car into a forced spin, stopping it near a crowd of fans. The driver and another person were arrested at gunpoint, according to officials and video footage of the incident.

No one was injured.

• Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager agreed to a one-year contract extension that runs through the 2021 draft.

Colbert joined the team in 2000 as director of football operations and recently finished his 10th season as general manager. The Steelers have won two Super Bowls and have appeared in three during his tenure.

• The Las Vegas Raiders hired Rod Marinelli as their defensive line coach.

Marinelli is entering his 25th season as an NFL coach and previously worked under Coach Jon Gruden in Tampa Bay. Marinelli spent the past seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, where he was most recently the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.

Marinelli served as head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2006-08.

