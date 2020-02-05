NEWRY — Six replaced and upgraded ski lifts, a mountain coaster, a mountaintop observation tower, more condos, more houses — and that’s just the start of Boyne Resorts’ multi-million dollar investment at Sunday River Resort over the next 10 years.

The resort released Sunday River 2030 on Wednesday, a development road map for the next decade with plenty for skiers and non-skiers alike.

Some steps, like building the North Peak multi-story observation tower and renovating the 6,000-square foot ballroom space at Grand Summit Hotel, could start in the next year.

“We’re incredibly excited,” said spokeswoman Karolyn Castaldo. “In 2018, when we were finally purchased by our parent company Boyne Resorts, the goal was really to be able to start re-investing in the infrastructure and the experience at Sunday River. Two years down the road from that, to be able to announce a plan of this size is just incredible, we’re really excited.”

The plan includes:

• Upgrading and replacing six of the resort’s 18 ski lifts, including Jordan Bowl, Barker Mountain and White Cap.

• Building new Dream Maker Lodge condominiums near the Dream Maker Trail.

• New RFID ticketing with “first in the world dual-frequency wireless chips” — buy a season pass or reload lift tickets onto your card and go straight from the parking lot to the lift.

• A new single-rail mountain coaster that will travel from the top of the North Peak down to South Ridge in a seated cart.

• Building the new observation tower to take in the views.

“We’re really excited about that, that’s been in the works for a few years now,” Castaldo said. “We’re looking at a couple of different places around North Peak, but a short walk from the Chondola and really kind of elevate people so they can get better views of the Mahoosucs in and just give kind of a destination to our scenic lift rides in the summer and fall.”

Greg Sweetser, executive director of the Ski Maine Association, said the investments fit in with the statewide trend of continuing to grow resorts into multi-season draws.

