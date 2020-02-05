February is not just the month of love for those who are close to you. It’s also the month to love the organizations in your community – the organizations that provide support for the people who live here and the things that are important to them. Bangor Savings Bank’s Community Matters More program is designed to give people an opportunity to show that love this month by voting for the organizations that matters most to them. These organizations run the gamut from animal rescue organizations to those that support local education.

The Community Matters initiative happens across the state, with each county creating its own ballot. Organizations can request to be put on the ballot by contacting their local branch or can launch a write-in campaign in their community if they aren’t on the official ballot. Because Brunswick is part of Cumberland County, which also includes the greater Portland area, organizations here are up against some stiff competition. Last year’s top two recipients were the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and the Center for Grieving Children. The winners are announced at the end of the month. The top two organizations receive $5K and the other ballot contenders receive $1K each.

Organizations not included on the official ballot are welcome to throw their hat into the ring as write-in candidates. The Brunswick Community Education Foundation (BCEF) is one of those organizations. BCEF is a non-profit that gives grants to the public schools to support innovative education initiatives. “We are grateful to Bangor Savings Bank for their generosity toward BCEF and throughout the Brunswick community. We encourage supporters of public education in Brunswick to list Brunswick Community Education Foundation as a write-in vote on the ballot. The Community Matters More program is a terrific opportunity for organizations like ours,” says BCEF President Becky Wilkoff.

Bangor has supported BCEF in the past through its sponsorship of the annual fundraiser, The Spark. “Coming from a family filled with teachers, I have a general understanding of what they go through on a daily basis. One of my closest friends is a high school teacher in the area so that night I asked her about BCEF and she pushed me to get involved! She stressed the impact a non-profit like BCEF has on teachers,” says Tim Keene, Brunswick’s Branch Manager. Last year, the event sold out at 200 tickets and raised a record amount of money for school grants due to sponsorships from businesses like Bangor Savings Bank.

BCEF isn’t the only local organization that Bangor Savings Bank has supported. They have a comprehensive grants program through their Foundation that has provided funding for projects like the construction of the Veteran’s Plaza on the town green and to Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program (MCHPP)’s Gathering Place. They also have a spirited competition between branches each year to collect as much peanut butter and jelly as possible to donate to local soup kitchens like MCHPP. “Last year, I challenged the Farmington branch to see who could collect more and when they won with over 1,000 jars, they built all of the cases into the shape of a throne. Now I can’t wait for May 1st so the Brunswick branch can exact revenge while supporting the Brunswick community!” says Keene. In total, the foundation gives away 2 million dollars each year. Last year, the Community Matters program alone gave away $143,000. All of the grant programs are spread across Bangor’s 58 branches in the state.

It is a wonderful thing to have local businesses like Bangor Savings Bank that support our community organizations. It helps to raise the awareness of all the good work being done out there as well as providing funding for their operations. So, go online (www.bangor.com/cmm) and vote for your favorite local organization and show some community love this month.

