Arrests

2/1 at 2:03 p.m. Nathan Almy, 28, of Meadow Road, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Meadow Road and charged with violation of a protection order and violation of conditions of release.

2/2 at 3:59 a.m. Thomas Merrill, 19, of Shea Street, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Mathew Bowers on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

1/28 at 5:23 a.m. Leslie Twist, 26, of Edgecomb Road, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Lewiston Road on a charge of criminal speed.

1/28 at 11:03 a.m. Dennis Sarofeen, 72, of Village Street, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Detective William Collins on Hamilton Court on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/30 at 7:46 a.m. Christopher Kwasniak, 39, of Middle Road, Woolwich, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

1/30 at 7:47 a.m. Heather Buck, 42, of Grover Road, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Park Drive on charges of operating after suspension and operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

1/30 at 12:06 p.m. Crystal Shaw, 31, of Harmony Hill Road, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Horton Place on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

1/30 at 3:22 p.m. Laurie Holland, 60, of Norway Drive, Woolwich, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

1/31 at 5:22 a.m. Vanessa Earley, 37, of Bowdoin Pines Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

2/1 at 10:41 a.m. Travis Burton, 46, of Old Bath Road, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Bypass Drive on a charge of smoking in a vehicle when a minor younger than 16 is present.

2/2 at 10:50 p.m. David Cote, 54, of Mere Point Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Elm Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

1/28 at 6:06 p.m. Fire alarm on Flicker Drive.

1/29 at 1:18 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Perham Lane.

1/29 at 9:58 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

1/30 at 12:30 p.m. Fire alarm on Fairfield Lane.

1/31 at 6:09 p.m. Fire alarm on Goldfinch Drive.

2/1 at 4:15 p.m. Fire alarm on Longley Court.

2/2 at 8:41 p.m. Gas odor on Governors Way.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: