Drug agents said they seized more than 2 pounds of fentanyl powder and pills from the apartment of a 21-year-old Portland man who is now charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Police arrested Hunter S. York, 21, of Dartmouth Street, following a traffic stop on Forest Avenue after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Cmdr. Scott Pelletier said the stop occurred after investigators with the agency learned that Hunter might be traveling away from his home and would be in possession of drugs.

When police searched his 2003 Ford Mustang, they found a revolver and an AR-style rifle, and say York had an undisclosed amount of suspected fentanyl with him.

Police then executed a search warrant at 115 Dartmouth St., where York was living, and found more than 2 pounds of fentanyl powder and tablets.

Also seized were more than 125 capsules suspected to be ecstasy, along with about $15,000 in cash and two additional guns that were being stored with the fentanyl. Police say one of the guns is believed to be stolen from Saco last year.

York is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $100,000 bail, and is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday.

Pelletier said more arrests could occur as police search for York’s out-of-state supplier and other people who were involved in distributing drugs with York.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: