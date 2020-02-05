YORK — York completed a perfect regular season Wednesday night by beating Gray-New Gloucester 85-67 in boys’ basketball.

Will MacDonald scored 14 of his 33 points in the first quarter as the Wildcats (18-0) outscored the Patriots (10-8) 25-9.

Riley Linn had 17 points, Brady Cummins chipped in with 13, and Teagan Hynes finished with 10 for York.

Jay Hawkes had 20 points, including four 3-pointers, for Gray-New Gloucester. Matt Johnson scored 12 points and Wyatt Kenney added 11.

YARMOUTH 45, WELLS 42: William Cox and Jason Lainey each scored five points during a fourth-quarter run as the Clippers (8-10) rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat the Warriors (8-10) at Wells.

Cox finished with 18 points.

Nate Chandler, Caleb Corey and Gavyn Leighton scored 10 apiece for Wells.

THORNTON ACADEMY 66, SANFORD 53: Jack Pyzynski scored six of his 18 points during the fourth quarter as the Trojans (15-3) pulled away from the Spartans (7-11) with a 24-15 advantage at Saco.

Leyton Bickford scored 19 points for the Spartans.

TRAIP ACADEMY 85, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 60: Frankie Driscoll and Treshaun Brown combined for 13 points in a 23-9 first quarter, powering the Rangers (8-1) over the Seagulls (9-9) at Kittery.

Driscoll scored seven of his 28 points during the surge.

Ryan Crockett scored 28 points for the Seagulls.

GREELY 62, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 57: The Rangers (14-4) got 12 fourth-quarter points from Logan Bagshaw and held off the Raiders (6-12) at Cumberland.

Bagshaw finished up with 38 points, including 12 points from the line, and Nick Butler added 15.

Bobby Hallam had 13 points for Fryeburg to lead four players in double figures.

FALMOUTH 53, MARSHWOOD 46: Macklin Williams scored 10 points, many off multiple turnovers caused by Mike Simonds, as the Yachtsmen (14-4) outscored the Hawks (11-7) 18-0 during the second quarter to win at South Berwick.

Simonds finished with 18 points and Williams had 14.

Cullen Casey led Marshwood with 14 points.

GORHAM 63, MASSABESIC 45: Nick Strout got eight of his 15 points in the first quarter when the Rams (10-8) took a 21-8 lead, and they were never challenged in beating the Mustangs (3-15) at Gorham.

Trevor Beals led Massabesic with 21 points.

BOOTHBAY 80, LISBON 70: The Seahawks (14-4) picked up momentum in the second half to defeat the Greyhounds (10-8) at Lisbon Falls.

Ben Pearce scored 27 points and Hunter Crocker added 23 for Boothbay.

DJ Douglass scored his 1,000th career point for Lisbon.

LEAVITT 67, MORSE 49: The Hornets (14-4) used a 24-8 second quarter, paced by nine points from Cole Morin, to take the lead for good as they handled the Shipbuilders (1-17) at Turner.

Wyatt Hathaway had 17 points for Leavitt, including eight in the fourth.

Gabe Auction led Morse with 18 points.

HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 2: The Red Eddies (4-10) won their third straight, beating South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (8-5-1) at Auburn.

Freshman goalie Gage Ducharme made 20 saves.

Deven Hannan had a goal and an assist for South Portland. Dylan Hannan also scored.

LEWISTON 9, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Keegan McLaughlin made 13 saves as the Blue Devils (15-0) topped the Bulldogs (5-8) at Lewiston.

Logan Tripp had two goals for Lewiston. Joseph Gendron, Brock Bergeron, Daxton St. Hilaire, Kurtis Pelletier, Evan Knowlton, Cooper St. Hilaire and Damon Bossie each chipped in with a goal.

ST. DOMINIC 5, GREELY 3: Jacob Lewis scored an unassisted goal four minutes into the second period as the Saints (10-4) broke a 1-1 tie and never trailed at Auburn.

Michael Ciley and Leondro Naous each added a goal for a 4-1 lead over the Rangers (10-3-1) after two periods.

Gage Cooney and Andrew Moore scored during the opening 3:24 of the third for the Rangers, who were unable to get the tying goal.

