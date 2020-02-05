BANGOR —The University of Maine took the lead for good on Anna Kahelin’s three-point play in the second half and pulled away with a 21-9 run in beating Vermont 70-59 Wednesday night in a women’s basketball game at Cross Insurance Center.

Anna Simon led Maine (10-14, 6-4 America East) with 22 points. Maeve Carroll had 19 points and 14 boards and Dor Saar added 14 points.

The Black Bears have won two straight and 3 of 4.

Hanna Crymble and Jose Larkins had 17 points apiece for Vermont.

ENDICOTT 84, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 69: Kaleigh Putman had 27 points, 15 in the second half, to lead five players in double figures for the Gulls (12-9, 9-3 Commonwealth Coast) as they led 43-38 at halftime and steadily pulled away from the Nor’easters (16-5, 10-2) at Biddeford.

Mikeala Rogers had 16 points for Endicott, Emily Pratt added 12 points, and Shannon Gilbert and Morgan Bresnahan tossed in 11 apiece.

Abby Cavallaro paced UNE with 17 points, and Ashley Coneys, Sadie Nelson and Jocelyn Chaput provided 11 points each.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 71, SOUTHERN MAINE 55: Sophia Guerrier scored 16 points as the Anchorwomen (17-4, 9-3 Little East) defeated the Huskies (9-12, 4-8) at Providence, Rhode Island.

RIC opened the game with an 8-2 run, capped by Brooke Young’s 3-pointer, and finished the first quarter ahead by 12 points, 21-9. The Anchorwomen increased their first-half lead to 19 points, 39-20, on Jordyn Gauvin’s 3-pointers with just under two minutes to play in the second quarter. USM’s Audrey Pohl’s jumper ended the first half with the Huskies trailing by 17 points, 41-24.

RIC dominated the glass in the first half, 41-24.

Willcia McBorrough added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Anchorwomen. Victoria Harris scored 17 for Southern Maine, with Abi Ramirez and Jackie Luckhardt scored 10 each.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 112, GREAT BAY C.C. 21: Marley Groat scored 25 points to lead six players in double figures as the SeaWolves (18-4, 10-3 Yankee Small College Conference) beat the Herons (5-11, 2-11) at South Portland.

Hope Adkins added 14 for SMCC, Ainsley Bryant 13, Aija Andrews 12, Amanda Brett 10 and Bailey Whiteney 10. Madison Lovely scored 11 for the Herons.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 94, SOUTHERN MAINE 80: Shion Darby had 35 points to lead four players in double figures for the Anchormen (14-7, 7-5 Little East) as they downed the Huskies (9-11, 4-8) at Providence, Rhode Island.

Derek Haney had 21 points to lead Southern Maine, and Jacob Thomas had 14 points and a game-high 14 boards.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 82, GREAT BAY CC 57: The SeaWolves (17-7, 11-4 YSCC) opened on an 18-4 run en route to a 44-23 halftime lead and easily rolled past the Herons (7-12, 4-11) at South Portland.

Pedro Fonseca led the balanced attack for SMCC with 14 points, and Anthony Lobor and reserve Cameren Cousins had 13 points apiece.

George Mortimer had 16 points for Great Bay CC.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 98, ENDICOTT 93: Drake Gavin drained a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to give the Nor’easters (12-9, 6-6 Commonwealth Coast) the lead and Avery DeBrito added a couple of free throws as they edged the Gulls (15-6, 9-3) at Biddeford.

DeBrito had 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for UNE, Alex Kravchuk had 23 points and Siddiq Canty tossed in 16.

Keith Brown led Endicott with 42 points, and Jalen Echevarria and Matt McDevitt added 19 apiece.

(19) BUTLER 79, (10) VILLANOVA 76: Kamar Baldwin made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and scored 17 points, lifting the Bulldogs (18-5, 6-4 Big East) over the Wildcats (17-5, 7-3) at Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs snapped a five-game losing streak in the series as Sean McDermott scored 21 points and Bryce Golden added a career high 18 points.

(13) WEST VIRGINIA 76, IOWA STATE 61: Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Chase Harler added 14 points as the host Mountaineers (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) beat he Cyclones (9-13, 2-7).

PURDUE 104, (17) IOWA 68: Evan Boudreaux scored a season-high 18 points to lead five players in double figures as the Boilermakers (13-10, 6-6 Big Ten) topped the visiting Hawkeyes (16-7, 7-5).

PROVIDENCE 73, (21) CREIGHTON 56: A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and six 3-pointers as the Friars (13-10, 6-4 Big East) pulled away to beat the visiting Bluejays (17-6, 6-4).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous