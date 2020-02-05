Lucia Pompeo scored two goals and added two assists to lead No. 3 Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach to a 4-1 victory over sixth-seeded Falmouth in a South girls’ hockey quarterfinal Wednesday evening at Troubh Ice Arena.

The Stags (14-5) advanced to take on second-seeded Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland in the semifinals at 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

Pompeo set up Elle Cooney for the game’s first goal midway through the first period, then finished off a rush (with Jordina Coleman getting an assist) later in the period for a 2-0 lead.

The Stags got a power-play goal from Hannah Woodford in the second period.

Kate Kinley scored an unassisted goal 40 seconds into the third period for the Yachtsmen (5-14), Pompeo broke away for a clinching goal with 3:39 to go.

EDWARD LITTLE 3, MT. ARARAT 0: Caroline Tracey scored all three goals as third-seeded Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (10-6-3) shut out No. 6 Mt. Ararat/Lisbon (10-8-1) in a North quarterfinal at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Tracey opened the scoring with an unassisted goal nine minutes into the game, then connected twice in a three-minute span of the second period.

The Red Hornets advanced to face No. 2 St. Dom’s/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester on Saturday.

BASKETBALL

FALMOUTH 41, MARSHWOOD 31: Anna Turgeon scored eight of her 16 points during a pivotal third quarter as the Yachtsmen (11-7) upended the Hawks (15-3) in a regular-season finale at Falmouth.

Turgeon added 11 rebounds, and Cameron Birks got 12 points and seven rebounds for Falmouth, which used a 21-12 advantage in the third quarter to open a 37-25 lead.

Alexa McGee led Marshwood with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

SOUTH PORTLAND 48, NOBLE 33: Maggie Whitmore scored eight of her 16 points in the third quarter as the Red Riots (15-3) expanded a 25-22 halftime lead to 40-26 en route to a win over Noble (9-9) in South Portland.

Raegan Kelly recorded 18 points for the Knights.

GORHAM 65, MASSABESIC 59: Jackie Hamilton scored five straight points to ignite a fourth-quarter comeback, and the Rams (11-7) made 11 of 13 free throws down the stretch to pull out a win over the Mustangs (11-7) in Gorham.

Massabesic jumped out to a five-point lead early in the fourth after the game was tied 43-43 through three quarters. Hamilton eventually tied the game with a 3-pointer, then hit another basket to put the Rams ahead for good.

Hamilton and Anna Nelson each finished with 15 points for Gorham, Brylee Bishop chipped in with 14, and Adele Nadeau added 11.

Taylor Starbird paced Massabesic with 14 points. The Mustangs also got 11 points from Marissa Holt and 10 from Grace Frechette.

SANFORD 46, THORNTON ACADEMY 40: Paige Cote scored 18 points to lead the Spartans (7-11) to a win over the Golden Trojans (2-16) in Sanford.

Sanford gradually opened a lead that reached 11 points in the second half. Thornton rallied behind the 3-point shooting of Mikenzie Melendez and Hannah Cook to threaten in the fourth quarter, but Samya Santiague helped blunt the rally with a steal and a basket for the Spartans, and Rachel Ledue scored on a putback.

Melendez finished with 16 points, and Jessica Dow had 10 for Thornton.

WELLS 43, YARMOUTH 38: Franny Ramsdell and Grace Ramsdell each scored 15 points, and the Warriors (12-6) went 6 for 8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to secure a win over the Clippers (10-8) in Yarmouth.

Calin McGonagle paced Yarmouth 12 points. Katelyn D’Appolonia added 11.

BOOTHBAY 24, CARRABEC 16: Glory Blethen scored 13 points and Chloe Arsenault added eight, pacing the Seahawks (16-2) to a win over the Cobras (9-9) in Boothbay Harbor.

Carrabec got seven points from Cheyenne Cahill.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 36, TRAIP ACADEMY 28: Shani Plante got six of her eight points in the fourth quarter as the Seagulls closed out the Rangers (8-10) at Old Orchard Beach.

Julia Clark scored nine points for Old Orchard Beach and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Kiki Huntress led Traip with 11 points.

WINTHROP 39, OAK HILL 35: The Ramblers (16-2) overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter and likely secured the No. 1 seed in the Class C South tournament with a win over the Raiders (14-4) in Winthrop.

Madison Forgue paced Winthrop’s balanced offense with nine points.

Desirae Dumais scored 15 points for Oak Hill.

GARDINER 41, LAWRENCE 36: Lizzy Gruber scored 16 points to lead the Tigers (15-3) over the Bulldogs in Fairfield.

Bailey Poore chipped in with 10 points, while Jaycie Stevens added eight.

Megan Curtis led Lawrence (11-7) with 16 points. Victoria Dunphy scored seven.

MARANACOOK 37, MCI 23: Amanda Goucher scored 14 points to lead the Black Bears (10-8) to a win over the Huskies (4-14) in Pittsfield.

Gabrielle Green added eight points.

Danielle Dow led MCI with 11 points.

