Nichole M. Staples, 30, of Standish was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, failure to pay fine, theft by receiving stolen property and failure to appear.

A male juvenile offender, 17, was summonsed Jan. 27 on a charge of criminal mischief.

A male juvenile offender, 17, was summonsed Jan. 27 on a charge of assault.

Joan M. Baldwin, 37, of Windham was arrested Jan. 29 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Joseph A. Payton, 28, of Casco was arrested Jan. 30 on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registry.

Shawn T. Brown, 36, of Fryeburg was summonsed Jan. 31 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

A female juvenile offender, 17, was summonsed Feb. 2 on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: