Nichole M. Staples, 30, of Standish was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, failure to pay fine, theft by receiving stolen property and failure to appear.
A male juvenile offender, 17, was summonsed Jan. 27 on a charge of criminal mischief.
A male juvenile offender, 17, was summonsed Jan. 27 on a charge of assault.
Joan M. Baldwin, 37, of Windham was arrested Jan. 29 on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Joseph A. Payton, 28, of Casco was arrested Jan. 30 on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registry.
Shawn T. Brown, 36, of Fryeburg was summonsed Jan. 31 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
A female juvenile offender, 17, was summonsed Feb. 2 on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Disconnect? Stocks rising despite fears over the coronavirus
-
Politics
See the Senate vote breakdown on impeachment charges
-
Southern Forecaster
Maine Bicentennial: Cape Elizabeth
-
Nation & World
Pelosi ‘felt very liberated’ tearing up Trump speech
-
Times Record
Community events this month will help officials plan for Brunswick’s future