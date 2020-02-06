Saco Ward 6 City Councilor Jodi MacPhail and City of Saco Communications Director Emily Roy will be presenting a special children’s book reading together Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. at The Saco Scoop as a part of the “Storytime at The Scoop” —Read to ME literacy series.

Intended to help build children’s literacy abilities, the not-for-profit Saco Main Street presented reading program features two storytellers each week who read one of their favorite children’s books. Guests in the past have included Saco Police and Fire Department personnel, Senator Justin Chenette and others.

The readings are geared towards a younger audience but friends and family of all ages are encouraged to attend and help support this important initiative.

The Saco Scoop is locate at 209 Main St. in Saco. Reading starts at 2 p.m. and is free of charge. For more information on the reading email [email protected], call 207-590-1581 or visit us on Facebook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: