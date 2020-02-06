Free throw champs

Winners in Gorham’s Knights of Columbus annual free throw contest on Jan. 25 were: Andrew Fortier, 9-year-old boys; Logan Spera, 10-year-old boys; Lily Burgas, 10-year-old girls; Addison Rush, 11-year-old girls; Matthew Crowley, 12-year-old boys; Cheyann Densmore, 12-year-old girls; Jack Adams, 13-year-old boys; and Evelyn Rush, 13-year-old girls.

Winners advance to the state competition on Saturday, March 14, in Old Town.

Snowshoe land trust trail

Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is hosting a family-friendly snowshoe nature walk at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15 on the Hawkes Preserve trail at Great Falls Elementary School, off Sebago Lake Road.

“This will be a fun introduction to snowshoeing and a great chance to see the forest and the Presumpscot River in the winter,” Rachelle Curran Apse, land trust executive director, said in an announcement.

This is a great program to try snowshoeing with your family for the first time because WinterKids will be lending free snowshoes to anyone who doesn’t own a pair. We will plan to split into two groups (one for young families/kids and on for adults), so the program is appropriate for all ages.

This program is free, but registration is required because space is limited. To register, go to prlt.org/events.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Jan. 30 that the U.S. public debt was $23,251,562,887,364.32

