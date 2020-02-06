Gorham’s Knights of Columbus free throw champs with organizers Mike Chabot, back row left, and Ben Michaud. Courtesy photo

Free throw champs

Winners in Gorham’s Knights of Columbus annual free throw contest on Jan. 25 were: Andrew Fortier, 9-year-old boys; Logan Spera, 10-year-old boys; Lily Burgas, 10-year-old girls; Addison Rush, 11-year-old girls; Matthew Crowley, 12-year-old boys; Cheyann Densmore, 12-year-old girls; Jack Adams, 13-year-old boys; and Evelyn Rush, 13-year-old girls.

Winners advance to the state competition on Saturday, March 14, in Old Town.

Snowshoe land trust trail

Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is hosting a family-friendly snowshoe nature walk at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15 on the Hawkes Preserve trail at Great Falls Elementary School, off Sebago Lake Road.

“This will be a fun introduction to snowshoeing and a great chance to see the forest and the Presumpscot River in the winter,” Rachelle Curran Apse, land trust executive director, said in an announcement.

This is a great program to try snowshoeing with your family for the first time because WinterKids will be lending free snowshoes to anyone who doesn’t own a pair. We will plan to split into two groups (one for young families/kids and on for adults), so the program is appropriate for all ages.

This program is free, but registration is required because space is limited. To register, go to prlt.org/events.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Jan. 30 that the U.S. public debt was $23,251,562,887,364.32

