Free throw champs
Winners in Gorham’s Knights of Columbus annual free throw contest on Jan. 25 were: Andrew Fortier, 9-year-old boys; Logan Spera, 10-year-old boys; Lily Burgas, 10-year-old girls; Addison Rush, 11-year-old girls; Matthew Crowley, 12-year-old boys; Cheyann Densmore, 12-year-old girls; Jack Adams, 13-year-old boys; and Evelyn Rush, 13-year-old girls.
Winners advance to the state competition on Saturday, March 14, in Old Town.
Snowshoe land trust trail
Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is hosting a family-friendly snowshoe nature walk at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15 on the Hawkes Preserve trail at Great Falls Elementary School, off Sebago Lake Road.
“This will be a fun introduction to snowshoeing and a great chance to see the forest and the Presumpscot River in the winter,” Rachelle Curran Apse, land trust executive director, said in an announcement.
This is a great program to try snowshoeing with your family for the first time because WinterKids will be lending free snowshoes to anyone who doesn’t own a pair. We will plan to split into two groups (one for young families/kids and on for adults), so the program is appropriate for all ages.
This program is free, but registration is required because space is limited. To register, go to prlt.org/events.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Jan. 30 that the U.S. public debt was $23,251,562,887,364.32
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Feb. 6
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Portland candidates should look to unite constituents
-
People on the Move
Green elected to the board of directors for Friends of Casco Bay
-
Opinion
Commentary: Don’t expect Maine ‘public power’ plan to deliver on its big promises
-
Times Record Opinion
Intertidal: Lobstering a year-round industry