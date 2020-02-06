Arrests

Steven M. Kuntz, 45, Patrick Drive, Gorham, on Dec. 20 on charges of domestic violence stalking and violating protection from abuse order.

Jade I. Whiting, 22, Stratton, on Dec. 20 on charges of failure to stop for officer and operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Trent F. Frazier, 29, Partridge Lane, Scarborough, on Dec. 21 on charges of assault on a police officer, operating under the influence (alcohol) – one prior, and refusing to submit to arrest/detention, bodily injury, on Cross Street.

Ellen J. Meserve, 29, Newell Street, Gorham, on Dec. 22 on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, domestic violence assault and violating condition of release, in Gorham.

Nathan G. Saad, 19, Longfellow Road, Gorham, on Dec. 22 on a charge of probation hold-officer, in Gorham.

