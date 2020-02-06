Arrests
Steven M. Kuntz, 45, Patrick Drive, Gorham, on Dec. 20 on charges of domestic violence stalking and violating protection from abuse order.
Jade I. Whiting, 22, Stratton, on Dec. 20 on charges of failure to stop for officer and operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.
Trent F. Frazier, 29, Partridge Lane, Scarborough, on Dec. 21 on charges of assault on a police officer, operating under the influence (alcohol) – one prior, and refusing to submit to arrest/detention, bodily injury, on Cross Street.
Ellen J. Meserve, 29, Newell Street, Gorham, on Dec. 22 on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, domestic violence assault and violating condition of release, in Gorham.
Nathan G. Saad, 19, Longfellow Road, Gorham, on Dec. 22 on a charge of probation hold-officer, in Gorham.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Feb. 6
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Portland candidates should look to unite constituents
-
People on the Move
Green elected to the board of directors for Friends of Casco Bay
-
Opinion
Commentary: Don’t expect Maine ‘public power’ plan to deliver on its big promises
-
Times Record Opinion
Intertidal: Lobstering a year-round industry