KENNEBUNK — Haley Moody, a senior at Kennebunk High School, has been selected to receive the 2020 Principal’s Award, Principal Susan Cressey announced. The award, sponsored by the Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship. Haley is the daughter of Patrick and Amy Moody.

“Throughout her years at KHS, Haley has distinguished herself in the classroom, on the field hockey and lacrosse fields, and as a very sincere and genuine leader in the school and community,” Cressey noted in making the award. “Haley is an active participant in Captains’ Club, Peer Helpers, Student Council and Unified Basketball.”

“Haley is a dedicated student in the top 10 percent of her class with a strong work ethic ” said her Guidance Counselor Michelle Owen. “Whether it is in the classroom or on the playing field, she is always giving 110 percent.

Moody plans to attend Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts where she will play lacrosse and major in physical education, with the goal of earning a master’s degree to become an Athletic Administrator. She currently does two apprenticeships in PE/Sports Management.

One of her coaches noted that her level of dedication to her team is admirable.

“She looks out for others and is constantly doing whatever she can to improve her game as well as her teammates’ game,” the coach said.

Moody, Cressey and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer on Saturday, April 4. The Honors Luncheon recognizes outstanding students with the presentation of an MPA pin, an individual plaque, and the awarding of seven $,1000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost. Three additional $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the partnership with Berlin City Auto Group’s Drive for Education.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: