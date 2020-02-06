BIDDEFORD — Fresh off their sold-out performance this past weekend Maine Rep invites families to get the kids out of the house Friday night and catch some family-friendly improv comedy, as The Chamber of Comedy presents their G-rated Family-Friendly First Friday comedy performance Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m., with all tickets just $10. The show lasts about 90-minutes and includes an intermission. Friday night’s show is suitable and actually customized for ages 7 and up. And Chamber of Comedy director Steve Burnette says some of the kids from the audience will be brought on stage and used in some of the scenes.

Then Saturday night, The Chamber returns with a slightly saltier rendering of their all original improv comedy, more suited for adults, with an 8 p.m. curtain. Tickets just $15 and $18. This performance marks the Chamber’s 90th improv show in just a little more than a year since opening.

Maine Rep is an intimate theater company producing both published and original works, and serving soda, craft and domestic beer, wine, and popcorn. Maine Rep also encourages patrons to bring a non-perishable food item to add to their collection of food that they then distribute to local food pantries.

Maine Rep is handicap accessible, and located at 40 Main St.

in the Pepperell Mill next to Portland Pie in downtown Biddeford.

