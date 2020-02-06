SHALLOTTE, N.C. – Lois Ann Hamilton Tourangeau, 81, surrounded by family at home in North Carolina, found rest from pneumonia on Feb. 2, 2020.Lois was born June 16, 1938 in Nashua, N.H. and grew up in Berlin, N.H. She was predeceased by parents Ruth Stahl and John Hamilton, and sister Eleanor.She graduated from Berlin High School and University of Maine Orono, married David Tourangeau, raised her family in Cape Elizabeth, divorced, became fiercely independent, and lived in Utah, Florida, New Hampshire, and North Carolina. Lois touched lives by being a mother, entrepreneur, Girl Scout troop leader and council president, founding mother/first president of Bedford Friendship Quilt Group; providing endless support and constant laughter through her irreverent humor.Lois is survived by three loving children, Lisa Wojenski and husband Joe of Shallotte, N.C., Matthew of Cape Elizabeth, and Mark and wife Lori of Park City, Utah. She adored and will be forever missed by her grandchildren Jess, Jake, Celeste, Gabriel, Nate, and Olivia, her wonderful nieces, cousins, and countless friends.A Celebration of Life is planned for June in New Hampshire.Online condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com. White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to your favorite organization (excluding, per Lois, the incumbent); or perform a random act of kindness

