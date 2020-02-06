PORTLAND – Myrna E. Vance, 80, passed away at home with her family by her side on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. The daughter of Annuelo and Phyllis (Grant) Napolitano, she was born in Portland on Oct. 10, 1939.

She married David Vance Sr. and they were married for 52 years. They enjoyed having their family over for meals, especially Sunday dinners and holidays, Christmas being Myrna’s favorite holiday. She worked as an office manager in the commercial laundry industry. She started at Universal Laundry, then worked for New Systems, and finally retired from Maine Medical Center.

She was a member of the Chestnut St. United Methodist Church. She also was a member of the Italian Heritage Club, and the Pythian Sisters. She enjoyed knitting, playing Bingo, and going to the Oxford Casino to play the slot machines. Most of all however she loved spending time with her family.

Myrna was predeceased by her husband David Vance Sr., and her sister Jean. She is survived by her children, Betty Lou Levesque of Lewiston, David Vance Jr. and his wife Maria of Standish, James Vance of Cape Elizabeth, Henry Vance and his wife Christine of Freemont, N.H., Davine Vance of Portland, Phil Cox of Portland, and Judy Cox of Standish; her grandchildren, Michael, Chris, Ashlie, Zack, and Ellie; her great-grandchildren Patrick, Bradley, and Charlie; her brothers, William, Michael, Louie, Robert, Philip, Ron, and Neil, and her sisters, Roberta, Kimberly, Lu Ann, and Lavern.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. Portland. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland.Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Myrna’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Myrna’s memory to:

New England Cancer Specialists

100 Campus Dr.Suite 108

Scarborough, ME 04074

