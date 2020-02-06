PORTLAND – Paul E. Cardone, 80, of Holiday Drive, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at his home with his loving sister by his side. Paul was born in Portland on Nov. 4, 1939, the son of the late Angelo M. and Margaret Dorothy (Conahan) Cardone.

Paul worked various jobs in the Portland area before taking the position of Custodian for the Reiche School Department. Paul was well liked by staff and teachers and was a favorite of the kids in the school. He received the Custodian of the Year Award before his retirement in 2004 after more than 20 years of service.

Never having a car, Paul could be seen walking all over the city of Portland. He would always stop to greet people, old friends, new friends and strangers who just wanted to chat. He was a very social person who knew everyone, never forgetting a name, birthday or an anniversary. He had a great sense of humor and was always concerned about others. He enjoyed summers spent at Willard Beach and visits from his dear friend Ed Regan.

Paul loved music of all kinds, especially music of the fifties and sixties, and he loved to dance. He was a member of the Portland Eagles Club and a lifelong communicant of the Catholic Church.

Paul was predeceased by two sisters, Lorraine and Dorothy Cardone; three brothers, William, Vincent, and Larry Cardone. He is survived by two sisters, Margaret and her husband Peter McFarland of Cape Elizabeth, Madeline and her husband William Shaw of Rhode Island, a brother, Robert and his wife Dolores Cardone of Montana; many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Birchwood for their kind care to Paul during his stay and to the wonderful staff from Beacon Hospice especially Bev, for the attentive, loving care they provided the past couple of weeks.

Visiting hours celebrating Paul’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the chapel at 10:15 a.m. followed by an 11:00 .am. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Paul’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Paul’s memory to:

Beacon Hospice

54 Atlantic Place

South Portland, ME 04106

