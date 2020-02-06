PORTLAND – Richard Wiley Jendrasko Sr., 84, passed away surrounded by his family on Feb. 3, 2020, at his home. Richard was born in Portland on Oct. 4, 1935, the son of Leon Felix and Evelyn Louise (Wiley) Jendrasko.

From adolescence, Richard was destined for greatness. It all started when he was about ten years of age, competing in local talent contests, being a local “yoyo” contest winner, to playing anything with strings and wowing the crowds to talent contests his mom entered him in. When he wasn’t wowing the crowds, you could find him in the boxing ring, taking after his grandfather, Percy Patrick Wiley, aka “Johnny Glover.”

Even though Richard or some may know him as the “original Chip,” had many talents, he put those aside to start working at a young age. At 15 years young, he went to sea, peeling potatoes and washing the deck of the ship he was on. Upon Chips’ return, he went to the “7-11 dance” at Portland High School, meeting the love of his life Bernice Roberts. Little did they both know they would spend the next 62 wonderful years together, raising seven children.

Chip joined the 82nd Airborne of the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. Following his return from the service, he found his career as a Merchant Marine, spending six years sailing with the NMU and another 28 years as a member of the MEBA, working his way to the position of Chief Engineer before retiring. After “retirement,” Chip was called into the Merchant Marines during Operation Desert Storm. After returning, he finally retired…until he couldn’t keep up with the honey-do lists any longer. He eventually came out of retirement, yet again, to go work for Maine Medical Center as a stationary engineer in the boiler room.

Knowing Chip, you knew he had a strong work ethic, but that was just one side of him. The other side of him was a family man, who took countless trips in the family station wagon, going to Connecticut with Bernice and the children. Not a month went by without going to multiple birthday parties, camping or taking trips to be closer to the water. Family was everything to Chip, not a day went by you didn’t hear one of Chips’ stories or hear one of his famous jokes.

Once the nest was empty, Chip and Bernice found themselves taking trips to Oxford casino, spending time in the backyard with his animals, having the Patriots on every Sunday at “Patriots central” and just about every other sporting event as well. As the grandkids started getting older, Chip loved watching their sporting events, enjoying the competiveness and their athleticism. One of the other proud moments in Chips life were being a friend of Bill W’s for over 35 years, instilling the importance of keeping his relationship with Bill over those years.

Chip was predeceased by his wife, Bernice; his parents; and his sister, Patricia L. Miller and husband Richard.

He is survived by his seven children, Frances Jendrasko-Caterina, Benjamin Jendrasko and wife Theresa, Leon Jendrasko and partner Paula, Ann Marie Jendrasko, Richard Jendrasko Jr. and wife Deborah, Evelyn LaRochelle and husband Richard, and Peter Jendrasko and wife Kristine; his 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Leona Anderson and husband Arthur, Lois Thompson and husband Tristan; his brother, Peter Murphy and his wife Janell.

Chip’s family would like to thank the staff of Northern Lights Hospice, Dr. Wrona and Dr. Thomas for their loving care and support during his final days.

Visiting hours celebrating Richard’s life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the chapel at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis Church, 279 Danforth St., Portland. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland. To view Richard’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Donations may be made in Richard’s name to:

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

217 Landing Rd.

Westbrook, ME 04092

