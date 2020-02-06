Hip-hop artist Spose, Maine’s most famous rapper, released the album “We All Got Lost” in 2018, but a video for the title track, with an intentionally cheesy game show theme and footage from his performances, just came out this week. The song laments the struggle of trying to achieve success from the perspective of musicians, a basketball player, an actress and other professionals, and is packed with the fast, fierce rhymes that Spose is known for. The real-life Ryan Peters, a father of four from Sanford, has been performing as Spose for more than a decade. Warning: The song contains one profanity, around the 2:20 mark.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> ;

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: