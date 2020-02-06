The blockbuster trade sending Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers is temporarily on hold after the Red Sox were not satisfied with the medical records of pitcher Brusdar Graterol, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Boston agreed to acquire Graterol (from the Twins) and outfielder Alex Verdugo (from the Dodgers) in the three-team deal Tuesday night but might demand additional compensation (either in the form of a player or cash) after reviewing Graterol’s medicals, according to Rosenthal. The records led the Sox to project Graterol “more as a reliever than a starter,” leading Boston to rework the deal in order to secure a more valuable package for Betts and Price.

Rosenthal wrote that officials involved in the talks are still confident the deal will be completed but cautioned the final deal might come in a different form than originally reported. The original iteration of the trade had Betts, Price and cash going to Los Angeles, Verdugo and Graterol going to Boston and right-hander Kenta Maeda set to join the Twins.

More than 24 hours after reports emerged of an agreement between the three clubs, no official announcement had been made between the involved teams. According to an industry source, players involved in the trade had not been officially notified by the clubs, which is usually one of the final steps before finalization. Multiple sources expressed concern over the stall in momentum Tuesday night, with one confirming that the deal needs to “be worked through” before finalization.

Graterol, who made his major league debut in September, missed more than two months of last season due to a right shoulder impingement.

If the deal were to fall apart completely, the Red Sox would find themselves in a very awkward position with spring training beginning in a week and Betts and Price suddenly back in the fold. Considering what’s at stake, it stands to reason that all three clubs will be motivated to get the blockbuster finalized as quickly as possible.

