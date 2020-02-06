BRUNSWICK — Winter made its return to the area on Thursday, and the white stuff that has caused slippery road conditions has forced athletic directors and the Maine Principals’ Association to make several changes to schedules.

Thursday’s Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference basketball clash between “Battle of the Bridge” rivals Brunswick and Mt. Ararat has been moved to Friday, with the girls playing at 5 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.

However, with snow, sleet and freezing rain in the forecast for Friday, Mt. Ararat AD Geoff Godo will wait and see before pushing the games back, likely to Saturday as the teams look to close out their regular seasons ahead of the MPA basketball tournament.

Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse boys hockey will host York on Friday at 7:20 p.m. inside Bowdoin College’s Watson Arena.

Freeport also pushed its regular-season contests back a day. The Falcons will now play a Western Maine Conference varsity doubleheader on Friday at Lake Region in Naples, with the girls hitting the court at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.

The MPA announced changes to the wrestling regionals and the State Cheering Championships at the Augusta Civic Center.

The start time for cheering on Saturday was pushed back, with Classes B and C beginning at 2 p.m., and Classes A and D starting at 6 p.m.

On the mat, the Class A North Regional Final at Oxford Hills High School in South Paris begins at 10:15 a.m., while Class B South competitors have a bit more time to get to Medomak Valley in Waldoboro, with the start time set for 10:15 a.m.

The KVAC Class A Swimming Championships will be held at the Bath Area YMCA on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., while Friday’s scheduled KVAC Class B Swimming Championships were moved to Monday, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Bath Area YMCA.

And, the KVAC Indoor Class A and B Track Championships will be held at Bowdoin College at 8 a.m. on Saturday, while the WMC Championships will take place at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Any additional changes to the schedule can be found on Twitter @SportsMidcoast.

